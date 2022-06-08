© 2020 Texas Public Radio
A Haitian Odyssey E4: Haiti

Published June 8, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT
Roberto Martinez, TPR
When an earthquake devastated Haiti in 2010, the international community pledged billions of dollars toward recovery. Much of that aid never went to rebuilding Haiti – or even to the Haitian people. But Haiti’s instability goes back even farther. In fact, it has a great deal to do with outside political forces dating back to the country’s origin story as the world’s first Black republic. That story, in episode four of Line in the Land.

Elizabeth Trovall
Joey Palacios
Stephania Corpi
Sofía Sánchez
