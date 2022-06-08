A Haitian Odyssey E4: Haiti

When an earthquake devastated Haiti in 2010, the international community pledged billions of dollars toward recovery. Much of that aid never went to rebuilding Haiti – or even to the Haitian people. But Haiti’s instability goes back even farther. In fact, it has a great deal to do with outside political forces dating back to the country’s origin story as the world’s first Black republic. That story, in episode four of Line in the Land.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today