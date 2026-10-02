© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: Exploring the little-known history of the Republic of the Rio Grande

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Map of the Republic of the Rio Grande and its surrounding areas.
1 of 4  — Screenshot 2026-09-30 113711.png
Map of the Republic of the Rio Grande and its surrounding areas.
Courtesy of the Webb County Heritage Foundation.
Map of the Republic of the Rio Grande and its surrounding areas.
2 of 4  — white-border-export-2026-09-30T16-47-11-Republic of the Rio Grande Map2 (1).jpg
Map of the Republic of the Rio Grande and its surrounding areas.
Courtesy of the Webb County Heritage Foundation.
"Zapata's Defeat" map by Mariano Arista.
3 of 4  — 12239468-3185-4cd9-8e34-a797d8e4ef27.jpg
"Zapata's Defeat" map by Mariano Arista.
Courtesy of Benson Latin American Collection, LLILAS Benson Latin American Studies and Collections, The University of Texas at Austin.
"Antonio Zapata" by Matt Tumlinson
4 of 4  — Antonio Zapata by Matt Tumlinson (1).jpeg
"Antonio Zapata" by Matt Tumlinson
Brandon Seale

Just four years after the Republic of Texas was founded in 1836, the Rio Grande Valley found itself in the midst of political turmoil.

There was discontent with Mexico's centralist government. Residents living in the northern Mexican states’ Villas del Norte (the current Rio Grande Valley), felt the government was neglecting them and taking advantage of the people and the land.

This conflict is explored in the documentary, “The Republic of the Rio Grande,” produced by podcaster Brandon Seale.

Podcaster Brandon Seale and Frank Briscoe, Conservation Archaeologist, at the Uribe-Trevino House managed by the River Pierce Foundation in San Ygnacio, Texas.
Photo credit: Scott Ball
Podcaster Brandon Seale and Frank Briscoe, Conservation Archaeologist, at the Uribe-Trevino House managed by the River Pierce Foundation in San Ygnacio, Texas.

Seale said it’s critical to understand this little-known period of borderlands Mexican history to understand what was happening in the Republic of Texas at the time.

“You have another fronterizo, another borderlands revolt led by Northern Mexicans and Tejanos, but you have one that is never overtaken by Anglo-Texans,” Seale said. “It’s a little bit of an unfiltered, undiluted control case to try and help understand what the Tejanos are fighting for in this whole period.”

Many of the men who played important roles in the plans and battles that led to the Republic of the Rio Grande’s brief existence were also key figures in past famous battles. This includes Antonio Zapata, Santa Anna, and José Bernardo Gutiérrez de Lara.

Seale said many of the conflicts that took place during this time are connected.

“They’re sequels of each other,” Seale said. “It’s like you’ve got the Battle of Medina as the first installment, you’ve got the Texas Revolution as the second, and then you’ve got the Republic of the Rio Grande that features so many of the same figures.”

“The Republic of the Rio Grande” is available on PBS.

Click here to watch. See the prior installment in the ”A New History of Old Texas” series, “Battle of Medina” here.

Hear Seale talk more about it on his podcast series below:

Tags
Fronteras Top StoriesTPRTexas
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro