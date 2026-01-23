© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: Migration Policy Institute discusses ‘chilling effect’ of Trump 2.0 immigration policies

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published January 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
United States President Donald J Trump signs his “Big, Beautiful Bill,” with new tax and immigration legislation during a ceremony at the White House in Washington DC on Friday, July 4, 2025. The bill extends tax cuts from 2017, increases funding for defense and immigration security and cuts nearing $1 trillion from Medicaid.
Bonnie Cash
/
Reuters
United States President Donald J Trump signs his “Big, Beautiful Bill,” with new tax and immigration legislation during a ceremony at the White House in Washington DC on Friday, July 4, 2025. The bill extends tax cuts from 2017, increases funding for defense and immigration security and cuts nearing $1 trillion from Medicaid.

From day one of his second term in office, President Trump has unleashed a constant flurry of sweeping changes to immigration enforcement in the United States.

It began with a declaration of an invasion on the border and has since encompassed travel restrictions, asylum pauses, and ending Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for certain groups of immigrants.

The nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute (MPI) published an analysis of the Trump administration’s immigration actions in the article, "Unleashing Power in New Ways: Immigration in the First Year of Trump 2.0."

Immigrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border over the last 12 years.
Courtesy / Migration Policy Institute
The number of 287(g) agreements per state.
Courtesy / Migration Policy Institute
The number of refugees admitted into the U.S. vs the resettlement ceiling.
Courtesy / Migration Policy Institute

Co-author Muzaffar Chishti, a senior fellow with MPI, said executive orders on immigration have come quickly and show no signs of slowing down.

“It has gone beyond shock and awe,” Chisti said. “We’re not sure what is ultimately more impactful: Is it actually the individual elements of policy or is it the need to create a feeling that every immigrant, especially unauthorized immigrants, should be looking over their shoulders?”

Muzaffar Chishti is a senior fellow at the non-partisan think tank, the Migration Policy Institute.
Louis Tinsley
Muzaffar Chishti is a senior fellow at the non-partisan think tank, the Migration Policy Institute.

Chishti said immigration actions have been especially effective this time around with Congress’ passing of the so-called Big Beautiful Bill, which included $170 billion for immigration enforcement over a four-year period.

“If there’s a supply of money, then it also creates a demand for using it,” Chishti said. “This means you have to build detention facilities because money has been allocated. You have to hire more ICE officers because money has been allocated. You have to sign more 287(g) agreements with states and localities because money has been allocated.”

Click here to read the full article and view an MPI briefing on the report below:

Fronteras
