Book Public: 'Unsayable' by Michael Cunningham

Maybe we all know this feeling. You reach for the right words, only to discover that what matters most — a memory, a loss, a moment of love or joy — always seems just beyond language. Yet that's also the reason we keep reading and writing: to come as close as we can to expressing what feels impossible to say.

Michael Cunningham has long been a writer who explores the mysteries that language can approach but never fully capture. His novels — including The Hours, which won the Pulitzer Prize, A Home at the End of the World, and Specimen Days — are filled with characters searching for meaning, connection and the words to express lives that often resist easy explanation.

Cunningham’s latest book, Unsayable: A Life in Writing, turns that search inward. Part memoir, part meditation and part craft book, it asks a deceptively simple question: Why do we write when the most important experiences in our lives seem impossible to put into words?

This isn't a manual on how to write a novel or a collection of easy advice for aspiring authors. Instead, it's a thoughtful exploration of why we write at all. Cunningham suggests that literature doesn't eliminate uncertainty—it teaches us to live with it. The page becomes a place where questions can remain open, where contradictions can coexist and where language, even when imperfect, can bring us closer to one another.

Rather than offering a set of rules or formulas, Cunningham reflects on the uncertainties of writing itself. He considers memory, imagination, revision, failure, beauty and the strange, persistent hope that a sentence can bring us closer to something we can never fully possess. Throughout the book, he argues that literature doesn't exist to solve life's mysteries. Instead, it gives shape to ambiguity and invites us to dwell within it.

For readers, Unsayable is an invitation behind the curtain of one of America's most celebrated novelists. For writers, it's an honest account of a lifelong practice built not on certainty but on curiosity, patience and the willingness to keep searching for language that almost — but never quite — reaches the truth.

Guest: Michael Cunningham, author of Unsayable: A Life in Writing