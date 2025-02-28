Book Public: 'Back After This' by Linda Holmes

In Linda Holmes' latest novel, Back After This, Cecily Foster is a podcast producer. She dedicates her time at work at a podcast production company called Palmetto where she supports the work of other on-air colleagues. She is mainly a podcast producer—and she’s good at it.

A boss who has disappointed Cecily too many times finally gives her a shot at hosting her own show—at last. The problem is, not only is she the host, but she is also the subject of the podcast. More specifically, her dating life will be the main focus. Besides that, as part of their deal, she must allow Eliza Cassidy—a popular social media influencer and relationship coach—to be her guide on this dating journey—for all to hear about on the podcast.

And here’s this catch: Cecily does not really want to put her whole dating life on display for the listening public. But it could mean that she can protect a friend’s job—if she agrees to her boss’ latest directive.

As part of this podcast plan, Cecily has to agree to go on 20 blind dates—all coordinated and planned by Eliza.

By this point in the story, Cecily cannot stop thinking about Will, a guy she met quite by accident—and keeps meeting in unexpected places.

The 20 dates keep coming. Listeners are weighing in and cheering on Cecily’s love connections—and just about anything that influencer Eliza says and does. But what about what Cecily wants? And what about Will? Cecily can’t stop thinking about Will.

Back After This is smart, compelling and fun. Public radio aficionados will appreciate their love language written all over this romantic and super engaging novel.

Linda Holmes is the author of Back After This. It’s published by Ballantine Books. She is a New York Times bestselling author of Evvie Drake Starts Over and Flying Solo. She is a pop culture correspondent for National Public Radio and one of the hosts of the popular podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour.