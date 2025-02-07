Book Public: 'Selena: A Little Golden Book Biography'

Selena: A Little Golden Book Biography is now available for readers of all ages and fans of the icon of Tejano music who was also a beauty and fashion maven.

The Little Golden Book series was established in 1942 and has published beloved children’s fairy tales and kids’ classics since then.

Their newer biography series features musicians, athletes, actors, artists, change makers and world leaders.

Selena chronicles the singer's meteoric rise to stardom from her humble beginnings. She was born in 1971 in Lake Jackson, Texas to Mexican American parents.

Selena’s father had been in a band called Los Dinos when he was young. He shared his passion for music with Selena and her siblings and encouraged them to form a band—Selena y Los Dinos— that he would manage.

Selena learned the Spanish language from singing Tejano songs.

The book covers details about the origins of Tejano music, the instruments used and the names of other greats from the genre.

It tells, too, about her rise to fame, the band’s TV appearances, Selena’s awards and her marriage to guitarist Chris Perez.

Selena enjoyed success with a series of Spanish language albums and garnered a Grammy award for Best Mexican American album—the first Tejano album to ever win a Grammy.

The book also briefly covers the tragic way that Selena died on March 31, 1995. She was only 24 years old.

Mere months later, Selena’s album Dreaming of You was released. It includes songs in both English and Spanish and would have easily established her as a major crossover star.

Even though we know many of these details about Selena from other published accounts and from the 1997 biopic, receiving the story on these Golden Book pages is like learning the story for the first time.

It brings the Little Golden Book series squarely back to its beginnings as the publisher of fairy tales—and this is a story about a queen.

Selena’s story is about heart and hard work. As the forever Queen of Tejano, she still represents the marginalized Americans who celebrate languages and traditions, break barriers, and transcend borders.

This is bound to be a year of tributes for the beloved Selena as 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of her untimely death.

This little book does much to lead the way, bringing Selena’s unforgettable story to a new generation of young readers.

Selena: A Little Golden Book Biography was written by Maria Correa and illustrated by Paula Zamudio.

The book is intended for children ages 4 to 8.

A Spanish version of the book Mi Little Golden Book Sobre Selena, is also now available.

