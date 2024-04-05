Book Public: San Antonio Book Festival has something for everyone

The author line-up for this year’s San Antonio Book Festival happening on April 13 includes nearly 100 notable local, regional and national authors.

Some of those authors include Lauren Groff, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Justin Torres and many, many more—authors from all genres.

Authors of children’s books and young adult literature will also be there. There will be lots of family-friendly, kid-fun events and activities.

The festival is free and will take place at the Central Library and UTSA Southwest Campus in downtown San Antonio.

Lilly Gonzalez is the executive director of the San Antonio Book Festival.

Lilly Gonzalez is the executive director of the San Antonio Book Festival.

For more information go to sabookfestival.org

