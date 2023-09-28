Book Public: 'Ladies' Lunch' by Lore Segal

A lot of us have followed the work of Lore Segal in the New Yorker over the years. She’s now 95 years old, and her latest collection of short stories–Ladies’ Lunch–brings us this national treasure in excellent form, weaving clear-eyed stories about friendships, family, and aging.

'Ladies' Lunch' by Lore Segal

There is no doubt that Lore Segal is at the top of her game in this collection of stories. Many of them feature a group of friends who have lunched together for four decades. In their older age, they cling by a finger-grip to old routines while dodging life’s vagaries.

Fans of Lore Segal may know her incredible story about fleeing Nazi-occupied Vienna on the Kindertransport, living with other sponsor families before reuniting at last with her parents. She has spent most of her life in New York City. She married and became a single mother after the death of her husband.

She lives in the same apartment today, penning her stories full of wisdom and wry observations.