Book Public: 'Somebody's Fool' by Richard Russo

We first met Donald “Sully” Sullivan in the first novel in Richard Russo’s North Bath trilogy, Nobody’s Fool. In the second book, protagonist Donald “Sully” Sullivan dies.

The third book, Somebody’s Fool, opens ten years later. We’re still in the town of North Bath, but it’s undergoing major changes, and is being annexed by its much wealthier neighbor, Schuyler Springs.

Peter is Sully’s son. He is still grieving the loss of his father–but also observes the ways this loss affects so many other people in the town.

And now Thomas, Peter’s estranged son, has made his way to North Bath.

And a corpse has been discovered in an abandoned hotel.

The police departments of North Bath and Schuyler Springs have been consolidated. And Chief Raymer whom we met in the first two books is retired and in a complicated relationship with the new chief—a Black woman named Charice who is also his former lover.

A lot is still happening in this quiet and unassuming town in upstate New York.