‘You Are Here’: Karin Lin-Greenberg’s debut novel chronicles a failing mall that connects a community

In the novel You Are Here by Karin Lin Greenberg, a once-bustling mall is about to shut its doors for the last time. For decades it’s held a community of residents from a small upstate New York town who cut their hair at Sunshine Clips, grab a bite at Chickety Chix in the food court, or stop by the Book Nook to browse the latest bestsellers. Now word is out that the mall will shutter. Those who spend every day at the mall –working, shopping, mall-walking–dread the closing day. A shocking act forces them to face the inevitable closure–and the ways they live their lives.