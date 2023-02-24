‘The Kudzu Queen’: Mimi Herman’s historical novel is a timeless tale about family, fitting in, and holding fast to the truth

In Mimi Herman’s novel The Kudzu Queen a charismatic stranger named James Cullowee arrives in Cooper County, North Carolina in 1941. He’s there to spread the news about kudzu, a plant that improves soil quality and can cheaply feed cattle. It's even believed to have medicinal effects.

Fifteen-year-old Mattie Watson falls for the pitch about kudzu but also for the handsome stranger.

Soon enough, the kudzu–a plant this is wildly invasive and can grow up to a foot a day, starts to take over the crops. Cullowee–the Kudzu King–likewise reveals another side to his magnetic personality and charms.

Don't miss Mimi Herman at the Twig Book Shop. She'll have a reading and book signing, and will be in conversation with Nan Cuba on Wednesday, March 1 @ 5:30 PM.