© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
book public_album art.jpg
Book Public

‘The Kudzu Queen’: Mimi Herman’s historical novel is a timeless tale about family, fitting in, and holding fast to the truth

By Yvette Benavides
Published February 24, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
BP Mimi Herman.jpg
Mimi Herman

In Mimi Herman’s novel The Kudzu Queen a charismatic stranger named James Cullowee arrives in Cooper County, North Carolina in 1941. He’s there to spread the news about kudzu, a plant that improves soil quality and can cheaply feed cattle. It's even believed to have medicinal effects.

Fifteen-year-old Mattie Watson falls for the pitch about kudzu but also for the handsome stranger.

Soon enough, the kudzu–a plant this is wildly invasive and can grow up to a foot a day, starts to take over the crops. Cullowee–the Kudzu King–likewise reveals another side to his magnetic personality and charms.

Don't miss Mimi Herman at the Twig Book Shop. She'll have a reading and book signing, and will be in conversation with Nan Cuba on Wednesday, March 1 @ 5:30 PM.

Kudzu Queen cover.jpg

Tags
Book Public Books
Yvette Benavides
Yvette Benavides can be reached at bookpublic@tpr.org.
See stories by Yvette Benavides