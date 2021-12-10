© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Ana Castillo reads from her latest poetry collection, ‘My Book of the Dead’

Published December 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST
Ana Castillo

Ana Castillo is the daughter of Mexican immigrants and came of age in 1960s Chicago.

Her decades long career includes award-winning novels, memoir, and essay collections. While she is recognized for her prose, she is also a poet. Her latest poetry collection is My Book of the Dead.

This is a collection of 48 poems divided into three sections. There are poems here about friendship, motherhood, and getting older. There are poems about mass shootings, corrupt leaders, and the neglect of our planet. The poems are big—featuring our collective concerns during COVID. And there are poems depicting the intimacies of life and love in the small hours that are as all-consuming and powerful.

