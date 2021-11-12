Tomás Morín reads from his latest poetry collection, ‘Machete’

Tomás Morín’s newest collection of poems is Machete. He hails from the coastal plains of Texas, a space that figures heavily in his work, poems where he explores a world where place and identity can shift as if blown about by the wind.

The machete of the title has little to do with the long-bladed knife or implement but still something to do with the idea of clearing so much underbrush and creating a path.

That’s what Tomás Morín’s poems manage. They suggest a confluence of congested elements from clashing cultures that are seemingly without rhyme or reason. Morin’s poems clear the way to lucid sharpness.