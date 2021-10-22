Laura Van Prooyen reads from her latest poetry collection, ‘Frances of the Wider Field’

Frances of the Wider Field is an enigmatic title for a collection of poems by Laura Van Prooyen that deal with the inscrutable nature of our closest relationships.

We understand the intimate and familiar parts of those negotiations, even when loss seems to be the intransigent common denominator.

The eponymous Frances listens as the poems’ speakers ask questions, imagine new worlds, share secrets.

The loss of memory is a recurring element, but it opens the way, too, for centering our own remembering and resonance and a giving-in to such inevitable forfeiture in order to gain a kind of transformative grace.