Book Public

‘Squirrel Hill’: Mark Oppenheimer's story of The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting reveals the Pittsburgh Jewish community's strength

Published October 7, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT
Mark Oppenheimer

On October 27, 2018, a lone gunman killed eleven Jews at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. It is one of the oldest Jewish neighborhoods in the country. The attack is considered the most deadly anti-Semitic attack in American history.

It’s documented in Mark Oppenheimer’s latest book, “Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood.” The story of the community’s grief in the ensuing years is a complicated thing. But author Mark Oppenheimer focuses, too, on their ongoing processes toward healing. The transactions are messy and tense, complicated and troubling. But they are also imbued with the loving kindness given over to all touched by the events of that fall morning.

Yvette Benavides
Yvette Benavides can be reached at bookpublic@tpr.org.
