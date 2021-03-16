The San Antonio Book Festival Is On(line)

The San Antonio Book Festival typically brings some of the most exciting writers in the publishing world to the Alamo City to meet with local readers, but this year the event is entirely online.

The organizers of the 9th annual SA Book Festival have found a clever way for San Antonio book lovers to connect and mingle in online lounges.

Festival Executive Director Lilly Gonzalez and Literary Director Clay Smith tell us more.

The San Antonio Book Festival is Friday, April 9th through Sunday, April 11th .

For more information, go to sabookfestival.org.

