Summer at TPR

Summer is our favorite time of year at TPR and we have a selection of events and programs to show it! Whether you like to spend your time indoors in the AC or at TPR Headquarters dancing the night away, there is an activity for everyone to enjoy. Check out our featured events, highlight reels from past summers, and everything else in between!

Don't forget to tune into KSTX 89.1 FM every Saturday Night for Summer Night City: On Air to catch music from all the bands performing at Summer Night City 2024 and recorded live performances from years past.