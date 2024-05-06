Summer at TPR
OSCAR MORENO
Summer is our favorite time of year at TPR and we have a selection of events and programs to show it! Whether you like to spend your time indoors in the AC or at TPR Headquarters dancing the night away, there is an activity for everyone to enjoy. Check out our featured events, highlight reels from past summers, and everything else in between!
Don't forget to tune into KSTX 89.1 FM every Saturday Night for Summer Night City: On Air to catch music from all the bands performing at Summer Night City 2024 and recorded live performances from years past.
Chicano activist by day, soul music performer by night. The soul revival from Joaquin is the real deal. Straight from the westside of San Antonio, his connection to the culture and history lives through the music.
A talented songwriter, vocalist, and performer, Elise Road brought a medley of R&B sounds inspired by the music of her youth. Like her inspirations, Tori Kelly, Alicia Keys, and Erykah Badu, she and her band are redefining the genre of soul music.
Summer Night City's Psychedelic Soul Night brought local group, The Way The World Ends, to warm up the evening. A trio of talented performers, they brought their own style of melodic prog-rock to the stage. During this live set, you'll experience unique vocal arrangements over tight technical music compositions.
Vanita Leo writes her music from a personal place, exploring the intersection of Latinx and American music. With an electrifying performance of cumbias and indie Tejana music, Vanita Leo and her band lit up Legacy Park with their set.
TPR's Noah Slavin and Tori Pool recap each night of Summer Night City 2023 at Legacy Park.
Join us each summer for classic films on the big screen, the way they were meant to be seen! Details about this summer's series are at the link.
Fresh, smooth blend of blues, Latin, soul, and rock. It’s an ambitious mix of the music that moves him and in his skillful hands, becomes a truly energizing and enjoyable experience. The result is stylistically different from his peers – it’s alluring, soulful, fun and mature. As he says, “it’s everything I love about music.”
Hailing from San Antonio, Texas, Any Color You Like is a spirited 5-piece, creating an effortless combination of soul, prog, fusion, hip hop, and psychedelic mystic-folk sounds. ACYL is comprised of members who are diverse in culture, style, energy, and personal music preferences, helping them cultivate many colors within their songs. They approach the songwriting process by performing music that speaks to them. Conforming to a single genre has never been an option.