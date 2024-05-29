Make Music Day 2024
In partnership with City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, TPR welcomes a live interactive art installation, sing along opportunities, live local acts, art shows, local vendors and more...
City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture Stage (Outdoors)
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Yall Sing -Sing Along
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM George Mendoza
2:15 PM - 3:00 PM The 501s
3:15 PM - 4:00 PM Scripts
4:15 PM - 5:00 PM 16 the Olympus
5:15 PM - 6:00 PM Andria Rose
6:15 PM - 7:00 PM Harvey McLaughlin
7:15 PM - 8:00 PM Pop Pistol
8:15 PM - 9:00 PM Combo Cosmico
Make Music Theater (Indoors)
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Svara-Svapna (interactive installation)
3:00 PM- 4:30 PM "IN C" w/ KPAC (sign up here)
5:00 PM - 5:30 PM Coffee & Alcohol
5:45 PM - 6:15 PM Sierra Lyn Brown
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM Wally Robles
7:15 PM - 7:45 PM Zo G
8:00 PM - 8:30 PM Apollo Black
8:45PM - 10:00 PM Karaoke w/ Gavin Gonzalez (INOHA)
Note: sign-ups are in person for Karaoke!
Makers Alley at La Zona (outdoors)
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM SA Local Market featuring local art, creators, snacks and more!
For this and more Make Music Day around the city visit: Homepage - Make Music San Antonio (makemusicday.org)