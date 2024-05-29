Make Music Day 2024

City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture Stage (Outdoors)

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Yall Sing -Sing Along

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM George Mendoza

2:15 PM - 3:00 PM The 501s

3:15 PM - 4:00 PM Scripts

4:15 PM - 5:00 PM 16 the Olympus

5:15 PM - 6:00 PM Andria Rose

6:15 PM - 7:00 PM Harvey McLaughlin

7:15 PM - 8:00 PM Pop Pistol

8:15 PM - 9:00 PM Combo Cosmico

Make Music Theater (Indoors)

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Svara-Svapna (interactive installation)

3:00 PM- 4:30 PM "IN C" w/ KPAC (sign up here)

5:00 PM - 5:30 PM Coffee & Alcohol

5:45 PM - 6:15 PM Sierra Lyn Brown

6:30 PM - 7:00 PM Wally Robles

7:15 PM - 7:45 PM Zo G

8:00 PM - 8:30 PM Apollo Black

8:45PM - 10:00 PM Karaoke w/ Gavin Gonzalez (INOHA)

Note: sign-ups are in person for Karaoke!

Makers Alley at La Zona (outdoors)

12:00 PM - 9:00 PM SA Local Market featuring local art, creators, snacks and more!

For this and more Make Music Day around the city visit: Homepage - Make Music San Antonio (makemusicday.org)