Heavy social media use linked to anxiety and suicidal thoughts in young people

Young people who spend much of their day on social media are considerably more likely to experience anxiety and suicidal thoughts, according to a new study from UTHealth Houston.

Researchers found that participants who reported using social media for six or more hours per day were twice as likely to experience anxiety symptoms and three times as likely to report suicidal ideation as those using it for less than one hour daily.

The association between heavy social media use and anxiety was especially pronounced among girls, who also reported spending more time on social platforms than boys.

The study, published in Pediatrics Open Science, followed 1,066 young people who were approximately 12 years old when the research began. Participants completed annual surveys between 2018 and 2025, reporting their social media habits and mental-health symptoms. More than 17% said they used social media for at least six hours per day.

Researchers assessed depression and anxiety through established screening scales that asked participants about symptoms such as difficulty sleeping, poor appetite, nervousness and trouble relaxing.

The findings show an association, not proof that social media causes mental-health problems. Jeff Temple, the study’s lead researcher and a psychologist at UTHealth Houston, said frequent exposure to carefully selected images of other people’s lives could encourage unhealthy comparisons. Heavy use might also displace in-person relationships and activities that protect emotional well-being.

But Temple acknowledged that the relationship could work in the opposite direction: Young people already experiencing anxiety or depression may turn to social media for distraction, connection or escape.

The research also relied on participants’ estimates of their social media use rather than independently measured screen-time data.

Temple said the findings could help researchers identify which young people face the greatest risks and determine whether reducing screen time — or improving the quality of online experiences could protect their mental health.

GUEST:

Jeff R. Temple is a professor, licensed psychologist, Associate Dean for Clinical Research in the School of Behavioral Health Sciences at UTHealth Houston, and Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at McGovern Medical School. He is also the Founding Director of the first CDC-funded Injury Control Research Center in Texas and holds the Betty and Rose Pfefferbaum Chair in Child Mass Trauma and Resilience. His federally funded research focuses on interpersonal violence prevention and behavioral health. Dr. Temple has authored more than 230 peer-reviewed publications, and his work has been featured by CNN, The New York Times, TIME, The Washington Post, and Forbes.

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