Rising food prices deepen hunger across San Antonio and Texas

Persistently high grocery prices are forcing more San Antonio-area families to choose between food and other necessities, contributing to a sharp increase in food insecurity across South Texas.

More than one in five residents in the San Antonio Food Bank’s 29-county service area lacked reliable access to enough nutritious food in 2024, according to Feeding America’s 2026 Map the Meal Gap study.

The regional food-insecurity rate rose from 17.9% to 21.3% in one year, representing 629,590 people.

Children experienced an even steeper increase. The estimated childhood food-insecurity rate climbed from 21.1% to 26.4%, affecting approximately 188,600 children.

The problem extends across Texas. The estimated statewide food-insecurity rate increased from 17.6% to 19.4%, leaving more than 6 million Texans without dependable access to adequate food, the largest food-insecure population of any state. Nearly 2 million Texas children were affected, while food insecurity among seniors rose from 13.6% to 15.1%.

Households with limited incomes are especially vulnerable to higher food prices because groceries consume a larger share of their budgets. Rising housing, utility, transportation and medical costs can further reduce the money available for meals.

The San Antonio Food Bank distributed more than 90 million pounds of food through more than 500 partner organizations during the past year. But charitable assistance alone cannot meet the growing demand. Food-bank officials say the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides nine meals for every one supplied through food banks.

The report’s figures are estimates, not a direct count. Feeding America uses federal data on poverty, unemployment, household characteristics and local food costs to calculate food insecurity. The report was released in 2026 but reflects conditions during 2024.

Hunger-relief organizations are also warning that new federal requirements shifting some SNAP costs to states could place benefits at risk.

Guest:

Eric Cooper is the President and CEO of the SA Food Bank.

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