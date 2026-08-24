Massive cyclospora outbreak renews concerns over federal food safety cuts

A massive outbreak of foodborne illness linked to imported lettuce is intensifying questions about whether federal staffing cuts and weakened surveillance have left the United States less prepared to detect and contain contaminated food.

As of Aug. 20, federal officials had confirmed 10,930 cyclospora infections in 17 states, including 454 hospitalizations and two deaths. The parasite was linked to iceberg lettuce grown in central Mexico and recalled by Taylor Farms de Mexico. The FDA says the recalled lettuce is no longer on the market.

A separate salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeño peppers from Mexico has sickened 431 people in 32 states and hospitalized 57.

Food-safety specialists say federal cutbacks may make such outbreaks harder to identify and trace. During President Donald Trump’s second term, the FDA and CDC lost thousands of employees.

The CDC also reduced mandatory surveillance through FoodNet from eight pathogens to two; Cyclospora is no longer among those requiring full active surveillance.

Congress also directed the FDA not to enforce its long-delayed Food Traceability Rule until July 2028. The regulation would require companies handling high-risk foods, including leafy greens, to maintain standardized records and provide them rapidly to investigators.

Industry organizations sought more time, arguing that compliance would be technically complicated and expensive. Consumer advocates contend the records could shorten outbreak investigations. FDA traceability rule

The outbreaks cannot be attributed conclusively to federal cutbacks, but experts warn that reduced staffing, surveillance and laboratory capacity can delay detection and allow contaminated products to circulate longer.

Guest:

Daniel I. Weiner serves as senior director of the Brennan Center’s Elections and Government Program, where he leads work on money in politics, voting and elections, government ethics, and other democracy and rule of law issues.

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