Texas Rangers investigation in Rio Grande Valley murder case draws questions

In many Texas communities, local police departments rely on the Texas Rangers when homicide cases become too complex or when agencies lack the personnel and resources needed for a thorough investigation.

As the elite investigative division of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Rangers are often called in to assist with major crimes, cold cases, and unsolved murders.

Supporters say the Rangers provide valuable expertise to smaller departments that may not have specialized investigators. Their involvement can bring additional resources, forensic support, and statewide experience to difficult cases.

However, some investigations have raised questions about the quality of that assistance. A recent Texas Observer investigation into the disappearance and murder of Harlingen attorney Ernesto “El Gallito” Gonzales described a case in which evidence was allegedly lost, records went missing, and investigative decisions came under intense scrutiny.

A murder suspect was ultimately exonerated after defense attorneys challenged the handling of evidence and the conduct of investigators, including both local police and a Texas Ranger involved in the case.

The Texas Observer article also highlighted broader concerns about workloads facing modern Rangers, who are tasked with a wide range of responsibilities across the state.

Critics argue that staffing shortages and competing assignments can affect the quality of investigations, while supporters maintain that the Rangers remain a critical resource for small-town law enforcement.

Guest:

Lise Olsen is an award-winning investigative journalist and a staff writer/editor of The Texas Observer.

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This interview will be recorded live on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.