How San Antonio will celebrate Juneteenth

San Antonio and communities across the United States will celebrate Juneteenth this week with music, parades and festivals, even as the holiday prompts renewed reflection on the unfinished struggle for racial equality.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston and announced the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Congress made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.

San Antonio’s observances begin Thursday, June 18, with “Freedom: The Soundtrack of 250 Years” at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Presented by the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum, the program will examine how Black musical traditions have expressed faith, resistance, community and political power throughout American history.

Bexar County’s Juneteenth observances will also include the opening of the St. James AME Church Culture Crossing enhancements along San Pedro Creek.

The free public gathering begins Thursday at 10 a.m. at 302 West Houston Street and will recognize the historic church site’s importance to San Antonio’s Black community. The “Presence of the Past” project is intended to preserve and interpret the legacy of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church while connecting that history to the revitalized creek.

The commemoration continues Friday evening with a free panel discussion at Texas Public Radio examining the church’s history, cultural significance and community impact, followed Sunday by a worship celebration featuring gospel music and a sermon program at the Culture Crossing.

The San Antonio Gospel Heritage Choir will perform spirituals and gospel music alongside the Grammy Award-winning Sounds of Blackness. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the Freedom Coalition Parade will depart Sam Houston High School at 9 a.m. Organizers describe the parade as an opportunity for families to celebrate while remembering that freedom should extend to everyone.

The city’s longstanding Juneteenth Festival will also run Saturday at Comanche Park No. 2. Established in 1996, the celebration has become a gathering place for family reunions, performances and community events.

A separate Juneteenth block party at St. Paul Square will celebrate Black culture, entrepreneurship and professional achievement from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This year’s observances come during a difficult period for voting-rights advocates. An April Supreme Court ruling substantially narrowed the use of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in redistricting cases. Supporters said the decision limits unconstitutional race-based mapmaking, while civil rights organizations warned it will make challenges to discriminatory voting systems substantially harder.

That tension reflects Juneteenth’s dual meaning: a celebration of emancipation and a reminder that legal freedom did not immediately produce equal political, economic or social rights.

Guests:

Deborah O. Jarmon is the CEO of SAAACAM, San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum.

Gregory C. Hudspeth is the President of the San Antonio Branch of the NAACP.

Marlon C. James, Ph.D. is the interim associate dean for faculty, academic and student Affairs and professor of sociology at Brailsford College of Arts and Sciences at Prarrie View A&M University.

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This interview will be recorded live on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.