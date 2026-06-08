Survey finds mental health concerns remain widespread among young adults

Mental and behavioral health concerns remain widespread among college students and other young adults, while cost and uneven access continue to prevent some from receiving professional care, according to a new national survey.

UnitedHealthcare’s fourth annual Young Adult and College Student Behavioral Health Report found that 62% of respondents said they or a friend or roommate experienced a mental or behavioral health concern during the previous year. The findings have remained consistently high over the four years the survey has been conducted.

The YouGov survey included 2,031 adults, including college students and people ages 18 to 28 who were not enrolled in college. Because some questions asked respondents about both their own experiences and those of friends or roommates, the results should not be interpreted as a clinical estimate of how many young adults have a diagnosed mental illness.

College students reported greater challenges than their nonstudent peers. Sixty-nine percent of students said they experienced a concern, compared with 54% of young adults not attending college. Students reported the survey’s highest four-year rates of anxiety or stress, depression and attention-deficit disorders.

The report also identified a gap between students’ experiences and their parents’ perceptions. While 69% of students reported a concern, only 43% of parents believed their student had experienced one.

Young people are also turning to artificial-intelligence platforms. Thirty-one percent said they or someone close to them used AI to explore symptoms, find information or identify coping strategies. Among those users, 26% used the technology for companionship, reassurance or emotional support. Mental-health professionals caution that AI may provide general information but is not a substitute for qualified care, particularly during a crisis.

Locally, Bexar County has added mental-health providers. The provider rate increased from 188 to 250 per 100,000 residents between 2020 and 2025. However, much of that growth occurred in northern, wealthier areas, while communities south of U.S. 90 continue to face major shortages.

Affordability remains another obstacle. One-quarter of survey respondents who did not seek help cited cost as a reason.

Guests:

Puja Dutta, MD, is the newly appointed Chief Medical Officer for South Texas E&I, bringing deep clinical expertise and health plan leadership to the role. She transitions into this position after serving as Medical Director for Texas C&S, where she led clinical strategy and directed clinical operations for the health plan serving approximately 370,000 members statewide, and partnered closely with clinical teams, operations, and enterprise stakeholders to advance quality, affordability, and member-centered care.

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