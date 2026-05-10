Democratic runoff candidates for Texas House District 125 to appear on 'The Source'

The Democratic runoff for Texas House District 125 will be the focus of back-to-back radio forums on Texas Public Radio, giving voters a chance to ask questions and hear directly from the two candidates seeking to replace retiring state Rep. Ray Lopez of San Antonio.

Adrian Reyna, a San Antonio ISD educator and teachers’ union leader, will face former Bexar County Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela in the May 26 Democratic primary runoff. Early voting runs May 18 through May 22.

The runoff was triggered after no candidate won a majority in the March Democratic primary. Reyna led the field with just over 39% of the vote, followed by Barrientes Vela with about 34%. Donovan Rodriguez, a former chief of staff to Lopez, finished third, and Carlos Antonio Raymond finished fourth.

The district covers parts of San Antonio’s West and Northwest sides and includes Leon Valley. It is considered a strongly Democratic seat, making the runoff especially important. The winner will face Republican nominee Ricardo “Rick” Martinez, a lighting company owner, in the November general election.

Reyna has centered his campaign on public education, labor and working-family issues. A former middle school history teacher, he has argued that the legislature needs more direct classroom experience at a time when public education remains one of the state’s most contentious policy fights. He has also served as a labor representative on the VIA Metropolitan Transit board.

Barrientes Vela is campaigning on her experience in law enforcement, public safety, legal work and public administration. Her return to politics comes after a high-profile criminal case stemming from her time as constable. She was convicted in 2022 of tampering with records, but the conviction was later overturned, and she was acquitted.

The two candidates will appear separately on The Source, and the forums will give both candidates an opportunity to address their records, priorities and visions for District 125.

Key issues likely include school funding, property taxes, public safety, criminal justice, transportation, affordability and how a freshman Democrat could be effective in a Republican-controlled Texas House.

Lopez has represented the district since 2019. His retirement created one of the rare open seats in Bexar County’s state legislative delegation.

Guests:

Adrian Reyna is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Texas House District 125. He is a San Antonio ISD educator and teachers’ union leader.

Michelle Barrientes Vela is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Texas House District 125. She is a former Bexar County constable.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982.

During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Monday, May 11, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

