For over a year the Trump administration has been executing its mass deportation agenda. Data shows that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement dragnet has scooped up mainly non-criminal immigrants.

The impact of the policy has been disruptive while also spreading fear and cruelty.

President Trump has said the mass deportation was necessary to provide public safety in the United States. He also promised that the removal of unauthorized immigrants would boost the economy by providing higher wages and lower costs for housing.

However, that has not been the result. The consequences are being felt across the broader economy. Employers in construction, agriculture, hospitality, and food service are struggling with labor shortages and uncertainty.

Also there has been an increase to food costs due to the loss of workers in agriculture and food processing.

There has also been an emotional and financial toll of families being torn apart.

Recently the National Council of Jewish Women San Antonio organized the live panel discussion: “Paths, Barriers and Possibilities: Immigration in America” for a conversation about the impact of Trump’s mass deportation policies.

Panel organizers invited multiple Republican elected officials to join the panel, but none agreed to join the conversation.

Guests:

Joaquin Castro is the Democratic member of Congress from San Antonio, the 20th District of Texas.

Diego Bernal is the Democratic State Representative from San Antonio, District 110

Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch is an immigration attorney and the Attorney/CEO of Lincoln-Goldfinch Law – Abogados de Inmigración in Austin, Texas. She leads the firm’s work in family-based immigration, deportation defense, and humanitarian immigration matters, and she is also known to many in the Austin community as “Abogada Kate.”

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