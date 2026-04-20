Your yard can be a habitat: A call for everyday conservation

In a time of collapsing insect populations and steep bird losses, ecologist Doug Tallamy says the future of conservation may depend less on faraway wilderness and more on what people do in their own yards.

That is the central message of “How Can I Help?,” Tallamy’s latest book, which turns one of the most common questions from his public talks into a practical guide for action.

The book is built around the concerns many gardeners and homeowners bring to him: What should I plant? How do I deal with invasive species? What really helps wildlife? And can one person’s choices at home make any meaningful difference? Tallamy’s answer is yes.

Tallamy argues that the scale of today’s biodiversity crisis requires a shift in how people think about conservation.

Traditional efforts centered on parks and preserves remain important, but he says they are no longer enough on their own. Much of the land in the United States is privately owned, which means the health of ecosystems increasingly depends on decisions made by individual property owners. In that view, a backyard is not just private space. It can also be habitat.

The book ranges across subjects including ecology, evolution, biodiversity, restoration, native plants, pest control, and invasive species. But Tallamy’s approach is aimed at practical next steps for homeowners and gardeners.

He encourages readers to reduce the amount of lawn they maintain, replace nonnative ornamentals with native plants, and leave fallen leaves in place where possible to create shelter for insects and other small creatures. Those choices, he argues, can help rebuild the food webs that support birds and other wildlife.

One of Tallamy’s long-running arguments is that native plants matter because many insects have evolved to depend on them. Those insects, especially caterpillars, are essential food for birds and other animals.

A landscape filled with decorative but ecologically unproductive plants may still look green, but it does little to sustain biodiversity. In contrast, even modest changes made by millions of homeowners could collectively create a large network of habitat.

“How Can I Help?” is loaded with optimism and hope that the overwhelming ecological crisis can be managed by individual action. Tallamy frames backyard support for biodiversity as a civic responsibility.

Guest:

Doug Tallamy is an entomologist, conservationist, and professor at the University of Delaware, whose work has transformed our understanding of the relationship between native plants and wildlife. His research and books, including “Bringing Nature Home” and “Nature’s Best Hope”, have inspired millions to see their own yards as part of the solution to the biodiversity crisis.

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This interview will be recorded live Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.