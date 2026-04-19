SAPD warns online scams are becoming more sophisticated

The San Antonio Police Department warns that fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated, with criminals increasingly using AI-generated emails, voices, and videos, spoofed phone numbers, and high-pressure tactics to make their schemes look real.

Police say the problem is growing, and the number of reported cases likely understates the scale of the fraud. According to SAPD, 330 crimes against seniors were reported in San Antonio in 2025.

Investigators say impostor fraud is the most common scheme they see. In those cases, callers pose as police officers, government officials, or other authorities and pressure victims to send money immediately.

The requested payments often come in the form of gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers. These are methods SAPD says are major red flags because legitimate agencies do not demand payment that way.

Other scams affecting San Antonio seniors include romance fraud, Medicare identity theft, lottery and sweepstakes schemes, and financial abuse by trusted people.

SAPD has separately warned about callers claiming a victim’s bank account was “flagged for purchasing suspicious equipment,” or saying the victim has an outstanding warrant or is under investigation. In some cases, scammers spoof city numbers beginning with 210-207 to appear legitimate.

Police stress that SAPD will never call residents about their financial status, ask for money over the phone, or request sensitive personal information such as a Social Security or driver’s license number. Anyone who receives such a call should hang up and verify the claim directly.

City officials say education and slowing down are among the best defenses. The city’s social services team offers scam-awareness classes at senior centers, and experts advise residents not to answer unfamiliar numbers, to be wary of demands for secrecy or urgency, and to ask a trusted friend or relative for help before sending money.

Victims or targets of fraudulent calls are urged to report them to SAPD’s non-emergency line at 210-207-7273. Online complaints can also be filed with the Federal Trade Commission or the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Guests:

Lori Herries is a detective with the San Antonio Police Department.

Ricardo Heredia is a detective with the San Antonio Police Department.

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