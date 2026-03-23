Defending your backyard against invasive species

In Texas, a problem that often gets overlooked in the gardening world can start right in the backyard.

It is the spread of invasive species. These are non-native plants, animals and insects that can disrupt ecosystems, crowd out native species and create lasting economic and environmental damage.

Experts say the issue is not just one for ranchers, park managers or scientists. It is also something homeowners and neighborhood gardeners need to take seriously.

Ashley Morgan-Olvera with the Texas Invasive Species Institute says one of the most important steps is learning to recognize which species are doing harm and acting early before they become deeply established.

Early detection matters because once an invasive species spreads, it becomes harder and more expensive to control.

Texas is especially vulnerable.

The state’s ports, highways, trade routes and varied climate make it easier for invasive species to arrive and spread. Some invade lakes and rivers, others take hold in gardens, roadsides and wooded areas.

The result can be a steady loss of native habitat and biodiversity, along with damage to water systems, fisheries, forests and private landscapes.

Experts caution that not every non-native species is invasive. But when a species begins to spread aggressively and displace native plants or animals, the effects can ripple far beyond a single yard.

A homeowner who ignores an invasive vine, releases an unwanted pet, or unknowingly transports pests on plants, mulch or firewood may be helping a larger regional problem grow.

Experts encourage residents to take practical steps at home: learn which species are a threat in their region, remove invasive plants before they seed or spread, avoid dumping aquarium plants or animals outdoors, and clean boats, trailers and tools before moving them to another site.

TexasInvasives.org also encourages residents to report sightings, helping researchers and land managers identify outbreaks before they become unmanageable.

Guest:

Ashley Morgan-Olvera, M.S. is the Director of Research &Education/Outreach Texas Invasive Species Institute (TISI)

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This interview will be recorded live Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.