Katy Padilla Stout on 'The Source'

Katy Padilla Stout is introducing herself to voters in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District as she seeks to break a streak of Republican victories in the sprawling border district.

Padilla Stout beat three other candidates in the primary to become the Democratic nominee. She is a former public school teacher, an attorney and an advocate for children in the foster care system.

In a district where many families face economic hardship and limited access to health care, her campaign is trying to frame her biography as part of the argument that the needs of working families, rural communities and border residents have too often been eclipsed by partisan warfare in Washington.

Texas’ 23rd Congressional District is the largest in the state, stretching from the San Antonio area across South and West Texas along an 800-mile span of the U.S.-Mexico border. It used to be one of the country’s most politically competitive congressional districts. And it is one of the most complex districts. It is heavily Hispanic, geographically enormous, and shaped by a mix of urban, rural and border issues. It is also critical for the nation’s energy needs. But while it was once a true swing district, recent redistricting and voting trends have given Republicans a clearer edge. The Cook Political Report rates the seat R+7 and “Likely Republican.”

That advantage was supposed to benefit incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales. Instead, Gonzales’ reelection campaign collapsed due to a scandal. After being forced into a primary runoff, Gonzales admitted to having had an affair with an aide who later took her own life. The scandal intensified after reporting on text messages and police records, and House Republican leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson, urged Gonzales to end his campaign. He dropped out the next day.

That left Brandon Herrera as the Republican nominee. Herrera, a gun-rights activist, firearms businessman and YouTube personality known as “The AK Guy,” had already pushed Gonzales into a runoff before the incumbent withdrew. With the runoff canceled, Herrera advanced to the general election without appearing on the ballot again.

So now the November race is set: newcomer and untested Padilla Stout, presenting herself as a candidate grounded in public service and child advocacy, against Herrera, a well-financed hard-right Republican who enters the contest with the benefit of the district’s GOP lean.

Nevertheless, Padilla Stout has the advantage of a possible “Blue Wave” election as Republican President Trump’s popularity is sinking due to falling Latino support, rising prices, dissatisfaction with immigration raids and his leading an unpopular war in the Middle East.

Guest:

Katy Padilla Stout is the Democratic nominee for the 23rd Congressional District of Texas.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982.

During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 12:30.