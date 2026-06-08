Medical professionals focus on health challenges facing San Antonio’s growing unhoused population

People experiencing homelessness often face overlapping health and social challenges. A lack of transportation, insurance, identification documents or a permanent address can make it difficult to obtain routine medical care and medications. Without preventive treatment, chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease can worsen and lead to emergency-room visits.

Health professionals, educators and community advocates gathered in San Antonio to examine how the region can better meet the health and social needs of people experiencing homelessness.

The UT San Antonio School of Nursing and the International Association of Latino Nurse Faculty/Nurse Leaders sponsored the 11th annual Health Care Institute Conference.

The conference focused on “Challenges and Solutions in Caring for the Unhoused in Our Community.”

Participants included nurses, health care providers, social workers, counselors, educators, students and community members. Organizers said the discussions were intended to identify barriers to care, share effective practices and strengthen coordination among organizations serving people without stable housing.

Mental health conditions and substance-use disorders may also complicate treatment, although experts caution against assuming that condition causes homelessness in every case. Rising rents, job losses, family crises, domestic violence and shortages of affordable housing can also push people into homelessness.

The conference comes as homelessness is increasing locally. San Antonio and Bexar County’s 2025 Point-in-Time Count identified 3,625 people experiencing homelessness, a 7.5% increase from 2024. The federally required count provides a one-night estimate rather than a complete accounting of everyone who experiences homelessness during the year.

Conference organizers emphasized collaboration among medical providers, housing agencies, behavioral-health specialists and social-service organizations. Health interventions can treat immediate needs, but lasting progress generally also requires stable housing, food access, sanitation, personal safety and continuing care.

Guests:

Sonya Renae Hardin, PhD, APRN is dean and professor at UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing.

Norma Martinez Rogers, PhD, RN is professor emeritus at UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing. And the founder, International Association of Latino Nurse Faculty/Nurse Leaders.

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