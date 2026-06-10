Fewer students, tighter budgets push Texas districts to shutter schools

Texas school districts are confronting a painful new reality: in many communities, there are no longer enough students, teachers or dollars to keep every campus open.

Districts from San Antonio to North Texas have moved to close or consolidate schools as enrollment falls and budgets tighten.

Fort Worth ISD has approved a plan to close 18 campuses by 2029. Plano ISD voted to close four schools, saying the move would save about $5 million a year.

Lewisville ISD has approved the closure of five elementary schools as part of a broader budget response.

The pressures are not the same in every district. Some communities are seeing fewer school-age children because of housing costs, demographic shifts or families moving to suburbs. Others are losing students to charter schools, private schools or homeschooling.

The launch of Texas’ new education savings account program in the 2026-27 school year could intensify that competition by providing public funds for approved private-school vouchers.

Public school leaders say the math is unavoidable. Texas school funding is tied closely to student attendance, so fewer students mean less revenue even as districts continue paying for buildings, utilities, transportation and staff. The Legislature approved billions in new school funding, including teacher raises, but many districts say it has not erased structural deficits.

Parents often see the issue differently. At public meetings, closures can feel less like accounting decisions and more like the loss of a community institution. Neighborhood schools are where children walk to class, families gather for performances and sports, and generations build local identity. When a campus closes, parents worry about longer bus rides, crowded receiving schools and the erosion of neighborhood pride.

The staffing crisis adds another layer. Texas districts have relied increasingly on uncertified teachers as certified educators leave or avoid the profession. That can make consolidation appear more practical to administrators, but more destabilizing to families.

The debate leaves districts with no easy options: preserve beloved campuses with shrinking resources, or close schools in hopes of protecting academic programs for the students who remain.

Guests:

Lawrence Scott, Ph.D. is an associate professor at the College of Education and Human Development/Department of Educator and Leadership Preparation - Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Chandra Kring Villanueva is the director of budget and policy at Every Texan.

Daiana Lambrecht is executive director at Futuro San Antonio.

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This interview will be recorded live on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.