City Council to weigh making VIA rides free

San Antonio City Council members are weighing a major shift in public transportation policy after Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones asked VIA Metropolitan Transit to develop a plan for testing fare-free bus service on the city’s busiest routes.

In a Feb. 16 letter to VIA President and CEO Jon Gary Herrera, Jones requested a written proposal outlining a six-month pilot program offering free rides on the agency’s top five most-used bus lines. Those routes account for roughly a quarter of VIA’s total ridership. The mayor asked that the plan be delivered by March 11 and structured so the pilot could launch July 1, 2026.

Supporters on the City Council say eliminating fares could ease financial strain on working-class residents and improve access to jobs, food and health care.

Councilmembers Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and Ric Galvan have advocated for months to advance the idea. “My goal with fare-free ridership has always been to remove transportation barriers for our working-class families,” Galvan said.

Jones’ letter asks VIA to identify its “top five concerns” about implementing the pilot and propose mitigation strategies. She also directed the agency to present options to offset lost fare revenue, which makes up about 5% of VIA’s operating budget.

The mayor requested three offset scenarios covering the full 5% and three more assuming only 3% would need replacement. Under the 3% scenario, Jones suggested City Council could allocate Telecom Tax revenues to VIA.

Jones emphasized that any funding shift must not disrupt timelines for VIA’s Green and Silver rapid transit lines.

Transit workers and the local Amalgamated Transit Union chapter are expected to play a key role in discussions around service quality, safety and working conditions.

Other cities have experimented with free transit. Kansas City adopted fare-free buses in 2020, boosting ridership, particularly among lower-income residents. However, budget pressures later forced the system to reinstate fares — highlighting the financial balancing act San Antonio now faces.

Ric Galvan is San Antonio city council member for District 6.

