Not all sociopaths are created equal

Sociopathy, commonly associated with Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD), is estimated to affect approximately 1% to 5% of the general population. While commonly thought to have higher prevalence among men, this could be evidence that women who are sociopaths are better at hiding the condition.

Individuals with sociopathic traits often exhibit a persistent pattern of manipulating, exploiting, or violating the rights of others. Key characteristics include a lack of empathy or remorse, impulsivity, chronic lying, aggression, irresponsibility, and a disregard for social norms and laws.

While the term "sociopath" is not an official diagnosis in the DSM-5-TR—the standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals—it is frequently used to describe individuals exhibiting these antisocial behaviors. Unlike psychopaths, sociopaths may experience a weak conscience and act more impulsively, often justifying their actions rather than feeling genuine remorse.

Awareness of one's sociopathic tendencies varies. Some individuals recognize their behavioral patterns and understand they differ from societal norms. This self-awareness can lead to efforts to adapt or mask these traits in social situations.

In her memoir, Sociopath: A Memoir, Patric Gagne offers a personal perspective on living with sociopathy. Diagnosed in adulthood, Gagne recounts her early experiences of violent behavior and emotional detachment. Despite her antisocial tendencies, she pursued a career in clinical psychology and formed meaningful relationships, challenging the stereotype of sociopaths as inherently malevolent or criminal.

Gagne's narrative emphasizes that sociopathy exists on a spectrum and that individuals with such traits can lead functional lives. Her insights contribute to a nuanced understanding of sociopathy, highlighting the importance of empathy and support in addressing mental health conditions.

Overall, recognizing the complexity of sociopathy and moving beyond one-dimensional portrayals can foster greater empathy and more effective approaches to treatment and support.

Guest:

Patric Gagne is a writer, former therapist, and advocate for people suffering from sociopathic, psychopathic, and anti-social personality disorders. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller, Sociopath: A Memoir, which shares her struggle to understand her own sociopathy and shed light on this often maligned and misunderstood mental disorder.

She is working to expand the definition of psychopathy to include its status as a spectrum disorder and is a member of the Society for the Scientific Study of Psychopathy.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This discussion will be recorded on Thursday, April 24, 2025.