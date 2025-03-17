The science of personality development

Are we stuck with our personality? The short answer is no. In fact, our personality is constantly changing. We just don’t frequently realize it and it’s not always changing for the better.

Positive personality change appears to be something many people want to undertake. Studies tell us about 90 percent of people want to change at least one of their personality traits. Even in global surveys across many different cultures, about 60 percent of people say they are currently trying to change their personalities.

Personality change can feel like an overwhelming proposition but there is a scientifically proven method of interventions that take just a few minutes a day, yet they’re enough to create positive lasting personality changes that can make one happier, healthier and more successful.

A dominant modern psychological theory of personality development is the OCEAN Model which describes personality through five traits:

Openness (curious vs. conventional)



Conscientiousness (organized vs. careless)



Extraversion (outgoing vs. reserved)



Agreeableness (compassionate vs. competitive)



Neuroticism (anxious vs. emotionally stable)



Modern psychology suggests that a person’s personality is malleable, particularly in response to major life experiences, intentional efforts like therapy and aging.

Guest:

Olga Khazan is a staff writer for The Atlantic and the author of Me, But Better: The Science and Promise of Personality Change and Weird: The Power of Being an Outsider in an Insider World. She has written for the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and other publications. She is a two-time recipient of journalism fellowships from the International Reporting Project and winner of the 2017 National Headliner Award for Magazine Online Writing.

This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.