Why are Texas children at risk?

Texas is home to 10% of all the children in the United States. And in many ways, public policy in Texas is not meeting the standards of keeping these children safe, healthy and preparing them for success as they grow up.

It’s important to understand that the majority of Texas children are Latino and that 30% of all of the children in the state of Texas are immigrants or children of immigrants.

In cities like San Antonio, Houston and Dallas, close to 50% of the children are immigrants or part of immigrant families.

On top of issues related to immigration, many other Texas children also face significant risks due to systemic challenges in hunger, education, public health, and safety. Many children experience food and housing insecurity, impacting their physical and cognitive development. School meal programs help, but many children still lack consistent access to nutritious food.

Furthermore, food prices continue to surge under the Trump administration's inflationary policies like the tariffs on Mexican imports. Also, under Trump, the US Department of Agriculture has slashed two programs that provided more than a billion dollars for schools and food banks to purchase food from local farms and ranchers.

In Texas, education disparities are putting the majority of Texas children at a disadvantage. Underfunded schools, high student-teacher ratios, and inequitable resources leave many Texas children, especially in low-income communities, struggling to succeed. The state’s high dropout rates and low literacy levels contribute to a cycle of poverty. The Republican leadership of Texas will deplete public school funding if the voucher bill is passed. It will redirect public school dollars to private schools typically attended by the children of the wealthy.

Sex trafficking is another growing crisis. Texas (particularly Houston and along the I-10 corridor) is a hotspot for human trafficking. Vulnerable children, including those in foster care, are often targeted due to a lack of oversight and resources for intervention.

Public health remains a concern as Texas has one of the highest rates of uninsured children in the U.S. Limited access to healthcare leads to untreated illnesses, developmental delays, and preventable deaths. Texas is experiencing the worst outbreak of measles in decades—which is occurring, in part, due to the state’s relaxed vaccine requirements.

Gun violence further endangers children. Mass shootings, domestic violence, and accidental firearm deaths are rising, fueled by lax gun laws. Without stronger policies and investment in child welfare, many Texas children remain at serious risk.

Children at Risk is a Texas-based Statewide organization focusing on advocacy for children. Their advocacy efforts have led to significant policy changes, including:

Strengthening anti-trafficking laws in Texas by mandating training for law enforcement to identify trafficking victims and establishing victim assistance programs.



Advocating for increased access to high-quality early childhood education, analyzing the current state of early childhood education in Texas, mapping childcare deserts, identifying innovative practices, and monitoring government regulations and funding streams.



Addressing food insecurity by proposing policies to ensure schools with high percentages of low-income students provide free school breakfasts, thereby improving student nutrition and academic performance.

Through these initiatives, Children at Risk works to influence public policy and create systemic changes that benefit children across Texas.

Bob Sanborn is president and CEO of Children at Risk, a Texas-based nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for children through strategic research, public policy analysis, education, collaboration, and advocacy. He is a nationally recognized advocate for children's education and well-being.

