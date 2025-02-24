Texas' complicated history

The history of Texas is an immensely powerful narrative of triumph, violence, conflict, and transformation. Often, this narrative is steeped in flattering myths that celebrate heroic battles and the rugged spirit of the frontier while omitting significant chapters of darkness, injustice and progressive politics. The popular lore of Texas is marbled with the sacrifices at the Alamo, the conquest over Mexico and of tribes of native peoples, the relentless drive toward expansion and the systemic racism that was embedded in its early institutions.

An unblinking examination of Texas history forces us to confront the Lone Star State’s duality. On one hand, the state’s storied past is riddled with episodes of violence and oppression, from the aggressive encroachment on Native American lands to the legacies of slavery and segregation. These aspects of Texas history challenge the sanitized versions propagated in textbooks and popular media, reminding us that progress was often achieved at a high human cost. By delving into primary documents, eyewitness accounts, and the overlooked narratives of marginalized communities, historians uncover a more complete and raw picture of the past.

On the other hand, Texas has also been a crucible for progressive change. Over time, the same state that once celebrated conquest has become a vibrant arena for social reform, civil rights advancements, and cultural reinvention. Progressive movements have re-examined and reinterpreted the state’s heritage, working diligently to ensure that the painful chapters of its history are acknowledged alongside its celebrated achievements. This balanced approach not only honors the resilience of those who suffered but also underscores the transformative power of reform.

Historian Benjamin Heber Johnson traces the profound and surprising story of Texas in his new book Texas: An American History. He shines a light on why Texas has had such a powerful influence on U.S. history.

Johnson doesn’t look away from the negative segments in Texas history, nor is he fixated on them, letting them overshadow the achievements of democracy and pluralism that are some of the state's greatest legacies. His book pushes against the state’s stereotyped portrayal.

Benjamin Heber Johnson is professor of history at Loyola University Chicago. Raised in Houston, TX, he is the author of numerous publications, including Revolution in Texas: How a Forgotten Rebellion and Its Bloody Suppression Turned Mexicans into Americans. Johnson lives in Chicago, IL.

