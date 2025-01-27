The sex trafficking of boys and young men

When discussing sex trafficking in America, the conversation often centers on young women and girls as the primary victims. While their plight is undeniable, an often-overlooked and equally harrowing reality is the trafficking of young men and boys. Recent studies and reports reveal that underage male sex trafficking is alarmingly prevalent, with some estimates suggesting it may now be nearly as common as trafficking of females. Yet, this issue remains underreported and misunderstood, exacerbating the challenges faced by survivors and law enforcement.

One of the primary barriers to addressing male sex trafficking is stigma. Cultural narratives around masculinity, coupled with societal assumptions that boys and men cannot be victims, make it less likely for male survivors to come forward. For many, feelings of shame, fear of not being believed, or concerns about being perceived as weak keep them silent. In cases involving LGBTQ+ boys, additional fears of discrimination and judgment can further discourage disclosure. As a result, male victims often remain invisible, and their suffering goes unaddressed.

Law enforcement faces unique challenges in combatting male trafficking. The pervasive stereotypes that associate trafficking exclusively with young women can lead to a lack of training and resources focused on identifying male victims. Moreover, the criminal justice system may misidentify trafficked boys as delinquents, leading to punitive measures rather than the provision of necessary support and rehabilitation.

Efforts to combat this issue must include raising awareness, improving victim identification protocols, and providing resources tailored to male survivors. Community education campaigns, trauma-informed care, and law enforcement training are critical steps toward dismantling the stigma and bringing this hidden crisis to light. Recognizing and addressing the trafficking of young men and boys is essential to ensuring that no victim is left behind in the fight against human exploitation.

The Texas Trucking Association is partnering with lawmakers and sex trafficking awareness advocates to launch a new campaign called, “Boys and Young Men are Sex Trafficked Too.” The goal is to have semi-trucks driving up and down the state with signs on them raising awareness about the risks boys face.

Guest:

Bob Williams is the CEO and founder of Bob’s House of Hope and Ranch Hand Rescue.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.