What if Trump dismantles the Dept. of Education?

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to dismantle the Department of Education once he is in office, asserting it is part of his broader effort to shrink the federal government. To lead the department during this transition, Trump has appointed Linda McMahon, a wrestling executive with limited experience in education policy. This move has stirred debate, reflecting the deep divide in perceptions of role of the Department of Education.

Many conservatives have long criticized the Department of Education, arguing it imposes federal overreach into an area they believe is best managed by states and local communities. They contend that federal mandates, such as standardized testing and funding conditions tied to specific policies, stifle local innovation and burden schools with bureaucracy. Fiscal conservatives also see the department's $68 billion budget as an unnecessary expenditure.

On the other hand, education advocates argue that the Department of Education plays a critical role in ensuring equal access to quality education. Established in 1979, the department enforces civil rights laws, provides financial aid to students, and oversees programs for low-income and disabled students. It also collects and analyzes data that informs education policy across the country.

If the department were abolished, public schools could face significant uncertainty. Federal funding, which constitutes about 8% of public-school budgets, might disappear or be inconsistently distributed by states, potentially exacerbating disparities in educational resources. Protections for vulnerable student populations, including those with disabilities or from low-income families, could erode. Teachers could lose access to professional development programs and resources currently provided by the federal government.

Guest:

Michael J. Petrilli is president of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute.

Ovidia Molina is president of the Texas State Teachers Association.

