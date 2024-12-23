Why glam rock still bangs the gong

The 1970s marked the explosion of glam rock, a genre that dazzled the world with its rebellious expression of flash, fashion, and flamboyance. Emerging as a counterpoint to the gritty realism of earlier rock movements, glam rock was a vibrant escape into theatricality and self-expression. Iconic artists like David Bowie, T. Rex, and Queen championed this genre, blending infectious, foot-stomping power chords with lyrics that explored identity, rebellion, and fantasy. The visuals were just as vital as the sound—platform boots, glitter, androgynous fashion, and gravity-defying hair challenged conventional notions of gender and societal norms.

Rock and roll, by the late 1960s, had grown introspective and, in some cases, weighed down by political commentary. Glam rock offered a necessary antidote—a celebration of artifice, individuality, and unfiltered joy. It invited fans to imagine new possibilities for themselves and the world. By embracing androgyny and challenging gender roles, glam rock was a precursor to broader cultural conversations about identity and self-expression that continue today.

Glam rock’s legacy endures not only in its music but also in its attitude. It paved the way for punk’s defiance, the theatricality of '80s hair metal, and the boldness of modern pop stars like Lady Gaga. Beyond music, glam rock redefined what it meant to be a performer and opened the doors for art to transcend boundaries.

Today, glam rock matters because it reminds us that rebellion can be beautiful, that identity is fluid, and that art has the power to liberate. In a world still grappling with rigid norms, glam rock’s fearless embrace of the outrageous continues to inspire those who dare to be different. It remains a glittering testament to the transformative power of music and self-expression.

Simon Reynolds started his journalistic career in 1986 as a staff writer for the British weekly music paper Melody Maker. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Spin, Village Voice, Rolling Stone, Artforum, The Wire, The Guardian, Slate, Frieze and the Los Angeles Times. He is the author of four books and five collections of essays and interviews.

