FRONTLINE shows there is much to learn from the Maui wildfire

The 2023 Maui wildfire was one of the most devastating natural disasters in Hawaii’s history, causing widespread destruction, significant loss of life, and irreparable damage to cultural and historic landmarks.

Centered on the island of Maui, the fires began on August 8, 2023, fueled by a combination of severe drought conditions and strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which was passing south of the islands. The worst-affected area was the historic town of Lahaina, once the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom and a vibrant cultural and economic hub.

The fires spread with unprecedented speed, driven by winds exceeding 60 mph. Residents of Lahaina had little warning as the flames engulfed the town, and many were forced to flee with only the clothes on their backs. Hawaii’s emergency alert system, including its renowned network of outdoor sirens, failed to activate, leaving many unaware of the imminent danger. Tragically, at least 102 people lost their lives, making this the deadliest wildfire in the United States in over a century. Thousands of others were injured or displaced, and more than 2,200 buildings—most of them homes—were destroyed, leaving a majority of Lahaina’s residents homeless.

The aftermath of the wildfires highlighted vulnerabilities in Hawaii’s infrastructure and disaster preparedness. Investigations suggested that downed power lines, operated by Hawaiian Electric, may have ignited the flames. Lawsuits were filed alleging negligence in maintaining equipment and failing to preemptively shut down power despite the high fire risk. Additionally, the lack of a robust evacuation plan and communication failures during the crisis drew widespread criticism.

The fires also caused profound cultural and environmental loss. Lahaina, a town steeped in Hawaiian history, was almost entirely reduced to ash. The destruction of sacred sites, historic buildings, and local businesses left the community grieving not only for its material losses but also for its identity. Native Hawaiians and long-time residents expressed fears about the potential for “disaster capitalism,” as developers might exploit the tragedy to transform Lahaina into a tourist-driven area, further marginalizing local communities.

Recovery efforts have been focused on aiding survivors, rebuilding infrastructure, and addressing long-term concerns about wildfire prevention and climate resilience. The fires underscored the growing threat of climate change and the urgent need for better preparation in vulnerable regions. For Maui and its residents, the path to healing and rebuilding will be long and deeply intertwined with the preservation of their cultural heritage and community.

A new investigative documentary by PBS FRONTLINE looks at the 2023 Maui wildfires and the impact on the community of Lahaina in Maui.

“Maui’s Deadly Firestorm” is a year-long investigation that examines the way climate change has made the climate and landscape more vulnerable to fires.

The response to the storm has been called chaotic due to the miscommunications and limited resources on the island. Among those miscommunications includes officers and firefighters using WhatsApp for updates, despite not all first responders being on WhatsApp.

A report by the Western Fire Chiefs Association acknowledged that the island had limited resources and the available resources were overextended due to multiple incidents.

Climate change is making some environments more dangerous for the people living there. How will climate change play a role in wiping out history like it did in Lahaina? How will it impact poorer populations and people who can’t afford to start over? What lessons can we learn from the wildfire to better prepare for the next disaster?

Guest:

Xinyan Yu is the director and producer of “Maui’s Deadly Firestorm."

Christina Avalos is the producer of “Maui’s Deadly Firestorm."

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

