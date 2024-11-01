The rise of Adolf Hitler and the parallels with U.S. politics today

The six months leading up to Adolf Hitler’s seizure of power in 1933 included efforts to stop his appointment as chancellor of Germany. A new book examines the series of events that led to Hitler’s dictatorship, and the disturbing parallels to U.S. politics today.

For example, despite Hitler’s hateful rhetoric and his violent followers, the Nazi Party leader was appointed as chancellor following a series of electoral wins. Upon his victory, Hitler worked to destroy Germany’s democratic institutions.

During World War II, Nazi military forces executed six million Jewish people and millions of others deemed unworthy of life. This included Jehovah’s Witnesses, gays, and disabled people.

Timothy Ryback is author of the new book Takeover: Hitler’s Final Rise to Power. Ryback argues that Hitler’s rise to power was not inevitable, and a sequence of political failures enabled his dictatorship.

Ryback also draws parallels between Hitler and former President Donald Trump: both tried to overturn a presidential election, and both promoted hateful rhetoric against immigrants, among other similarities.

According to two individuals who were present during a private conversation, Trump once said, “I need the kind of generals that Hitler had.” Since this statement became public, the Trump campaign has laughed off any comparisons between him and Hitler.

Ryback also makes comparisons between U.S. politics and the Weimar Republic of 1932, including polarization in the press, gun violence, and fistfights. What can we do to ensure the U.S. remains a democracy and avoids slipping into a lawless land?

Guest:

Timothy Ryback has written on history and politics for more than three decades. He is the author of Hitler’s Private Library, a Washington Post Best Book of the Year, and The Last Survivor, a New York Times Notable Book. His work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, and the Financial Times. He is cofounder and director of the Institute for Historical Justice and Reconciliation, in The Hague.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded on Monday, November 4, 2024.

