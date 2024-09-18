SA charter amendments up to voters

San Antonio voters will decide on six changes to the city’s charter on Election Day, November 5th.

The proposed amendments would make the following changes to the city’s charter, which is similar to the city’s constitution, an overall governance document.

Amendment A would add a definition of “conflicts of interest” and was revised to now keep term limits for Ethics Review Board (ERB) members. The same amendment requires sufficient funding for the ERB so it can properly perform. Additionally, ERB would be authorized to accept or decline complaints that have been resolved by an entity other than the ERB.

Amendment B would revise charter language to address outdated and superseded provisions.

Amendment C would Authorize City Council to set the full terms of the city manager’s employment, including tenure and compensation.

Amendment D would allow city employees to participate in local political activity consistent with state and federal law while protecting employees against political retribution. Additionally, employees are prohibited from taking part in local political activities for city leaders.

Amendment E would set annual compensation for council members and the mayor at $70,200 and $87,800, respectively, with future yearly adjustments correlated to what the U.S. Housing and Urban Development reports the current four-member household average median income (AMI) for San Antonio to be. The proposed council member pay is at 80% of the 2023 AMI and the proposed mayoral pay lands at 100% of the 2023 AMI, according to city documents.

Amendment F would extend the terms of all elected City Council members, including the mayor, from two to four years, and changes term limits from four full terms to two full terms. City officials said this item would preserve the potential of incumbent council members serving at least eight straight years.

The proposed changes to the city’s charter were developed by the Charter Review Commission that was established in November 2023.

Guest:

Gordon Hartman is a tri-chair of RenewSA, a local political action committee which launched a campaign supporting all six amendments to San Antonio’s charter this week.

Hartman is a philanthropist and former homebuilder. In 2005, Gordon sold his companies and established the Gordon Hartman Family Foundation so he and his wife, Maggie, could pursue their dream of helping children and adults with special needs.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.