John Adams and the minting of the presidency

John Adams, the second president of the United States, played a pivotal role in shaping the presidency as an institution. His tenure, marked by significant domestic and foreign challenges, established precedents and set the stage for future presidents.

One of Adams' most enduring contributions was his role in establishing the executive branch as a coequal branch of government. As the first vice president, he witnessed firsthand the delicate balance of power between the executive and legislative branches. As president, he worked to assert the authority of the executive branch, particularly in foreign policy matters. His handling of the Quasi-War with France, a period of undeclared naval conflict, demonstrated the president's power to conduct foreign relations without explicit congressional authorization.

Adams also made significant strides in defining the role of the president as a national leader. His decision to sign the Alien and Sedition Acts, controversial laws that restricted the rights of immigrants and dissenters, highlighted the president's authority to enforce laws and maintain domestic order. While these acts were criticized by many, they reinforced the concept of the president as the nation's chief executive.

Adams' presidency laid the groundwork for the development of political parties in the United States. His administration was marked by intense political polarization between the Federalist and Democratic-Republican parties. This partisan divide, fueled by ideological differences and personal rivalries, would shape American politics for generations to come.

John Adams' presidency also created the norms of the executive branch that include the peaceful transfer of power which up until recently was considered a hallmark of the American way of government.

Adam’s legacy and contributions are often overlooked because he was sandwiched in between George Washington and his successor, Thomas Jefferson. But because Adams was still able to sharpen the office and prove to the American people that the presidency could be effective even without Washington's commanding presence.

Guest:

Lindsay M. Chervinsky is a historian and the executive director of the George Washington Presidential Library. She is the author of award-winning book “The Cabinet: George Washington and the Creation of an American Institution” and the co-editor of “Mourning the Presidents: Loss and Legacy in American Culture.” Her new book is “Making the Presidency: John Adams and the Precedents that Forged the Republic.”

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.