SA charter questions on Nov. 5 ballot

When San Antonians heads to the polls for the November 5th general election, in addition to voting for President, U.S. senator and other representatives, they will also be asked to decide on changes to the San Antonio city charter.

There are six finalized proposed city charter amendments that will change how the city council and city manager operate and how much they are paid.

Here’s what voters will decide on this fall:

Longer City Council terms

Proposition F would change the term limits for members of the City Council and mayor, from four two-year terms to two four-year terms.

Council pay raises

Proposition E would increase City Council pay to $70,200 per year, from the current $45,700. It would set the mayor’s pay at $87,800 per year, up from $61,700 per year.

City manager pay and tenure

Proposition C would undo limits on the salary and tenure of the city manager that voters approved in 2018.

City employees' political activity

Proposition D would allow city employees to participate in political activities.

Ethics

Proposition A would make minor changes to the city’s Ethics Review Board.

Language updates

Proposition B makes language modernization updates to the City Charter.

