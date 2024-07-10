© 2024 Texas Public Radio
The Source

Defiant female musicians who set the stage for rock 'n' roll

By David Martin Davies
Published July 10, 2024 at 1:05 PM CDT
This show originally aired December 26, 2018.

Writer Meredith Ochs profiles 50 female performers who made their mark on rock 'n' roll. 

From classic icons like Janis Joplin and Aretha Franklin to newer pop stars, what influenced these women in their careers and personal journeys as artists? 

Guest: Meredith Ochs, deejay, journalist and author of"Rock-and-Roll Woman: The 50 Fiercest Female Rockers"

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. You can email comments to thesource@tpr.org or tweet at @TPRSource. 

The Source
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
