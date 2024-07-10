Defiant female musicians who set the stage for rock 'n' roll

This show originally aired December 26, 2018.

Writer Meredith Ochs profiles 50 female performers who made their mark on rock 'n' roll.

From classic icons like Janis Joplin and Aretha Franklin to newer pop stars, what influenced these women in their careers and personal journeys as artists?

Guest: Meredith Ochs, deejay, journalist and author of"Rock-and-Roll Woman: The 50 Fiercest Female Rockers"

