Should Alzheimer's disease be discussed at debate?

As President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump prepare to take the stage for Thursday’s presidential debate, they must address an important question: How will they tackle Alzheimer’s, the most pressing public health crisis of our time?

There is an urgent need for the next president to prioritize finding a cure for Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive neurological disorder that affects memory and cognitive function, is becoming a growing problem in America. As the population ages, the prevalence of Alzheimer’s is rising at an alarming rate. Currently, over 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and this number is projected to more than double by 2050. This surge poses significant challenges, not only for affected individuals and their families, but also for the broader economy.

The economic threat posed by Alzheimer’s is substantial. The cost of caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is expected to reach $355 billion in 2021, with projections soaring to over $1 trillion by mid-century. These costs include direct medical expenses, long-term care, and the value of unpaid care provided by family members. The financial burden on Medicare and Medicaid is particularly acute, as these programs cover the majority of Alzheimer’s-related healthcare costs.

Moreover, the disease imposes a heavy toll on caregivers, who often have to reduce their working hours or leave the workforce entirely to provide care. This loss of productivity contributes to the broader economic impact, with estimated costs in lost income and benefits reaching $83 billion annually. The emotional and physical strain on caregivers also leads to higher rates of health issues among this group, further escalating healthcare costs.

Investment in Alzheimer’s research and support services is crucial to mitigate this looming crisis. Although there have been advances in understanding the disease and developing potential treatments, funding for Alzheimer’s research lags behind that for other major diseases. Increasing research funding could accelerate the development of effective treatments, potentially reducing the long-term economic burden.

Public awareness and policy initiatives also play a vital role in addressing this issue. Efforts to educate the public about early diagnosis and management, support for caregivers, and the expansion of long-term care services are essential. By taking comprehensive action now, the nation can better prepare for the economic and social challenges posed by the rising tide of Alzheimer’s disease, ensuring a more sustainable future for affected individuals and society as a whole.

Accordingly, the question for both Biden and Trump about their plans to deal with Alzheimer's should be answered seriously and thoughtfully, leaving the politics of ageism out of the equation:

George Vradenburg is the chair and co-founder of UsAgainstAlzheimer’s.

UsAgainstAlzheimer’s is engaged in a relentless pursuit to end Alzheimer’s, the sixth leading killer in America. Our work centers on prevention, early detection and diagnosis, and equal access to treatments regardless of gender, race, or ethnicity. To achieve our mission, we give voice to patients and caregivers while partnering with government, scientists, the private sector, and allied organizations -- the people who put the “Us” in UsAgainstAlzheimer’s.

