Honoring the sacrifices of D-Day 80 years later

D-Day, June 6th, 1944, stands as a turning point in World War II. The largest amphibious invasion in history, codenamed Operation Overlord, saw Allied forces storm the beaches of Normandy, France. This daring mission, though met with fierce resistance, ultimately cracked open Hitler's hold on Western Europe.

The human cost was immense. A total of 4,414 Allied troops were killed on D-Day itself, including 2,501 Americans. More than 5,000 were wounded. In the ensuing Battle of Normandy, 73,000 Allied forces were killed and 153,000 wounded. Yet, their sacrifice paved the way for the liberation of France and the establishment of a second front against Nazi Germany. This forced German troops to fight on multiple fronts, significantly weakening their overall strength.

D-Day's significance goes beyond battlefield strategy. It symbolized the collective will of nations united against tyranny. The meticulously planned operation, involving thousands of ships, aircraft, and soldiers from multiple countries, showcased the power of international cooperation. It signaled a critical shift in momentum, proving that the tide could be turned against the seemingly unstoppable Nazi war machine.

Honoring the sacrifices of the soldiers on D-Day is not merely remembering a historical event. It's a testament to the courage and selflessness that secured freedom for countless people. Their bravery serves as an inspiration to stand up for what's right, even in the face of overwhelming odds. By remembering D-Day, we ensure that their fight for liberty is never forgotten.

Guest:

Garrett M Graff is a New York Times bestselling author of “The Only Plane in the Sky” and Pulitzer Prize finalist for “Watergate.” Graff’s new book, “When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day,” is the most up-to-date and complete account of D-Day—the largest seaborne invasion in history and the moment that secured the Allied victory in World War II.

