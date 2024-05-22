How the Uvalde newspaper covered two years of tragedy

Uvalde will be marking two years since the Robb Elementary School mass shooting that took the lives of 19 students and 2 teachers.

For the families of the lost victims, it’s been two years of hell.

The grief from the loss compounded by the anguish and frustration by the botched police response and state of Texas cover-up has now gone on for 24 months—and will continue.

All we can do as outsiders is try to understand and try to make Texas safer.

At the center of it all has been the local newspaper, The Uvalde Leader News.

One of their own staffers—reporter Kimberly Rubio—lost her 10-year-old daughter, Lexi, that day.

No media platform is ever prepared to cover a tragic event like this.

ABC News has produced a documentary, “Print It Black,” about the Uvalde newspaper and how it was impacted by the shooting and the fallout controversies.

Guests:

Megan Streete is a producer on the documentary “Print It, Black.” She is also a national ABC producer.

Tomas Navia is a producer on the documentary “Print It, Black.” He is an investigative producer for ABC.

Craig Garnett is the owner and publisher of the Uvalde Leader News.

