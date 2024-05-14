Who is Alex Saab? Uncovering the corruption of Maduro's Venezuela

Venezuela's government faces strong accusations of widespread corruption, exemplified by the Alex Saab case. Reporters have shown prevalent embezzlement of state funds and rigged contracts by the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

There is widespread oppression which takes the form of stifled dissent, with limitations on free speech and reports of imprisoning journalists and opposition leaders. Brutality is seen in the use of excessive force against protestors. Violence plagues the nation with high crime rates. Mismanagement of the nation’s economy has led to hyperinflation and shortages of basic necessities. The government refutes these claims, but the humanitarian crisis and reports by independent organizations paint a troubling picture.

Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman, became a focal point of tension between the United States and Venezuela. He was a close associate of Maduro, the Venezuelan president. Saab's company allegedly secured lucrative contracts to supply food and other goods to Venezuela. However, the U.S. accused him of being part of a corruption scheme.

Roberto Deniz, an investigative reporter with the independent media outlet Armando.info uncovered a multimillion-dollar aid scandal in Venezuela. He took great personal and professional risks to get the story and publish.

The U.S. Department of Justice charged Saab with eight counts of money laundering, alleging he and his partner siphoned off $350 million from Venezuelan government deals. They claimed he used a web of shell companies to funnel the money into accounts worldwide. Additionally, Saab faced accusations of falsifying documents to win contracts for affordable housing projects.

Despite accusations of corruption, Saab maintained his innocence and claimed the charges were politically motivated. Venezuela, a staunch critic of U.S. foreign policy, saw Saab's arrest as an attempt to weaken Maduro's government. They even included Saab as part of their official delegation for negotiations with the U.S.

The U.S. secured Saab's extradition from Cape Verde in 2021. This sparked outrage in Venezuela, who withdrew from talks. However, in a surprising turn of events, the U.S. released Saab in October 2023 as part of a prisoner swap to secure the freedom of detained Americans in Venezuela.

While the full details remain unclear, Saab's case highlights the complex political and economic relationship between the U.S. and Venezuela.

Today, Saab is free — released in a controversial prisoner swap by the Biden administration in exchange for imprisoned Americans.

Guests:

Juan Ravell is an audio producer and documentary director from Caracas, Venezuela. In 2008, he co-founded El Chigüire Bipolar, a wildly popular political satire website that used humor to bypass government censorship in Venezuela. In 2018, Juan branched into investigative journalism collaborating in projects with reporters from Armando.info, IDL Reporteros, Columbia Journalism School and Centro Latinoamericano de Periodismo de Investigación.

It is the focus of a new PBS FRONTLINE documentary "A Dangerous Assignment: Uncovering Corruption in Maduro's Venezuela"

An Assignment Film production for GBH/FRONTLINE in association with Armando.info. The director is Juan Ravell. The producer is Jeff Arak. The reporter is Roberto Deniz. The executive producer for Armando.info is Ewald Scharfenberg. The editor-in-chief and executive producer of FRONTLINE is Raney Aronson-Rath. The documentary is distributed internationally by PBS International.

